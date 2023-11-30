ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 10,463 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

