ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $62.21 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

