ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Calix worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Calix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Calix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

