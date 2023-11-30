ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.68 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.