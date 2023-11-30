ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,973 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 364,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.33. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SandRidge Energy news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $76,678.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.