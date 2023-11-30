ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,254 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Insider Activity

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

