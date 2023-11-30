ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.51 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 341.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,686,000 after buying an additional 49,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,033,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.