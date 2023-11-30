ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.49 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,947 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,380. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

