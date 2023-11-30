ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

HMN stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -412.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

