ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 267.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,956 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Portillo’s worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 31.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Portillo’s by 39.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Portillo’s by 38.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $867.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

