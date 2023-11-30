Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.93% of Embecta worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EMBC opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

