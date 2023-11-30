Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $212.46

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.46, but opened at $207.21. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $206.90, with a volume of 8,963 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,573,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,214,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

