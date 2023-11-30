DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

