DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of DT Midstream worth $93,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.