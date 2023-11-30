DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 26,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 331,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research firms have commented on DRD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

