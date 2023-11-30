Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Donaldson worth $123,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Donaldson by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Donaldson by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

