Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

