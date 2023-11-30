Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree updated its Q4 guidance to $2.58-2.78 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

