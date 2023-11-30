Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $22.97

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $22.50. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 8,517,692 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

