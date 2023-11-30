Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 98.0% in November

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.4466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

