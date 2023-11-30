Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,400.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,400 ($42.95) and last traded at GBX 3,378 ($42.67), with a volume of 32027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,374 ($42.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.21) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,210 ($40.55).

Get Diploma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DPLM

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,999.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,052.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,748.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Diploma

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.15), for a total value of £1,061,771.60 ($1,341,128.71). Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.