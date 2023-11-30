DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $45,538.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25.

On Friday, September 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.18 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

