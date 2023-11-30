Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Dell Technologies worth $134,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 207,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 117,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

