Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 57,984 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $32.90.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

