DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,247.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

