D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 63,949 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,949 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.25% of City Office REIT worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

