D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 43,209 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Tobam bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.