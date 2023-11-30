D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 332 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

