D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,000 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidus Investment worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 209.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.93%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

