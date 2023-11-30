D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 14,502 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 173,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in British American Tobacco by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.7 %

BTI stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

