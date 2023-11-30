D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

