D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 520 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 20,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.