D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 35 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.5 %

RACE opened at $366.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $209.88 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.50.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

