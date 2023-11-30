D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,028 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.