D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $450,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

