D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 341,405 shares worth $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

