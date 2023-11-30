D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

