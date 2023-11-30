D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,231,000 after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

