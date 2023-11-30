D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.34% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 285,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.