D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $445,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

