D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.