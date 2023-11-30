D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 75 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $162.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

