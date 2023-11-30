D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,258 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,564,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.