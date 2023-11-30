CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $235.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

