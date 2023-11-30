Covestor Ltd Sells 95 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 35.8% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Biogen by 47.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1,361.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 31.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $232.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.30. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

