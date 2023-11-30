Covestor Ltd Purchases 324 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 324.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SouthState were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $73.99 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

