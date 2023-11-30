Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

