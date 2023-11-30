Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 21,030 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,539.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,099,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,337 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $49,165,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 76.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 106,540 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $941,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

