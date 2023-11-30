Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

