Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after acquiring an additional 565,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

NYSE AB opened at $28.60 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

